Ameris Bancorp Has Returned 48.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ABCB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on January 3rd, 2020 at $42.05. In approximately 3 months, Ameris Bancorp has returned 48.72% as of today's recent price of $21.56.

Ameris Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.90 and a 52-week low of $17.89 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $21.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Ameris Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to its customers, including checking and savings deposits, commercial and consumer loans, trust services, discount brokerage services, and electronic funds transfer services. Ameris Bancorp operates in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

