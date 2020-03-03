American Interna Has Returned 14.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Interna (NYSE:AIG) on February 14th, 2020 at $49.48. In approximately 3 weeks, American Interna has returned 14.26% as of today's recent price of $42.42.

Over the past year, American Interna has traded in a range of $41.10 to $58.66 and is now at $42.42, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of American Interna.

