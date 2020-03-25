American Interna Down 53.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AIG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Interna (NYSE:AIG) on February 14th, 2020 at $49.48. In approximately 1 month, American Interna has returned 53.45% as of today's recent price of $23.03.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and a 52-week low of $16.07 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $23.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 4.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

