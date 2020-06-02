American Interna Down 0.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AIG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Interna (NYSE:AIG) on November 21st, 2019 at $52.60. In approximately 3 months, American Interna has returned 0.23% as of today's recent price of $52.48.

In the past 52 weeks, American Interna share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.00 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $52.51, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

