American Homes-A Shares Up 2.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) on August 22nd, 2019 at $25.51. In approximately 4 months, American Homes-A has returned 2.12% as of today's recent price of $26.05.

American Homes-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.14 and a 52-week low of $19.33 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $26.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust focuses on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Homes-A shares.

Log in and add American Homes-A (AMH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.