American Homes-A Up 7.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) on August 22nd, 2019 at $25.51. In approximately 5 months, American Homes-A has returned 7.02% as of today's recent price of $27.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Homes-A have traded between a low of $21.43 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $27.42, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust focuses on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Homes-A shares.

Log in and add American Homes-A (AMH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.