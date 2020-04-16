American Electri Shares Up 1.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AEP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Electri (NYSE:AEP) on March 27th, 2020 at $82.86. In approximately 3 weeks, American Electri has returned 1.28% as of today's recent price of $83.92.

American Electri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.97 and a 52-week low of $65.14 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $83.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) operates as a public utility holding company. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to residential and commercial customers. AEP serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Electri shares.

