American Electri Has Returned 14.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AEP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Electri (NYSE:AEP) on November 20th, 2019 at $91.11. In approximately 2 months, American Electri has returned 14.33% as of today's recent price of $104.16.

Over the past year, American Electri has traded in a range of $76.30 to $104.43 and is now at $104.16, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) operates as a public utility holding company. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to residential and commercial customers. AEP serves customers in the United States.

