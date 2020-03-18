American Campus Has Returned 46.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ACC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Campus (NYSE:ACC) on February 27th, 2020 at $46.44. In approximately 3 weeks, American Campus has returned 46.76% as of today's recent price of $24.72.

In the past 52 weeks, American Campus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.71 and a high of $50.82 and are now at $24.72. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

American Campus Communities, Inc. owns and operates on and off-campus housing properties within close proximity to colleges and universities. The Company provides development and construction services for student housing properties owned by universities, charitable foundations and others. American Campus Communities also provides third party management and leasing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of American Campus.

Log in and add American Campus (ACC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.