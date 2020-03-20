American Assets Has Returned 49.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Assets (NYSE:AAT) on February 12th, 2020 at $45.41. In approximately 1 month, American Assets has returned 49.44% as of today's recent price of $22.96.

American Assets share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.26 and a 52-week low of $20.15 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $22.96 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties. American Assets Trust serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

