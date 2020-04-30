American Assets Up 2.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AAT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Assets (NYSE:AAT) on April 9th, 2020 at $28.32. In approximately 3 weeks, American Assets has returned 2.82% as of today's recent price of $29.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Assets have traded between a low of $20.15 and a high of $49.26 and are now at $29.12, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 3.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties. American Assets Trust serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

