Ameresco Inc-A Shares Up 24.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC) on November 12th, 2019 at $15.92. In approximately 2 months, Ameresco Inc-A has returned 24.47% as of today's recent price of $19.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameresco Inc-A have traded between a low of $13.11 and a high of $19.98 and are now at $19.82, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Ameresco Inc. is an integrated electric energy corporation. The Company supplies a range of energy solutions, including energy cogeneration, hydro electric, and renewable energy facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ameresco Inc-A shares.

Log in and add Ameresco Inc-A (AMRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.