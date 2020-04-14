Ameresco Inc-A Has Returned 16.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC) on March 10th, 2020 at $20.12. In approximately 1 month, Ameresco Inc-A has returned 16.05% as of today's recent price of $16.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameresco Inc-A have traded between a low of $13.11 and a high of $26.19 and are now at $17.09, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ameresco Inc. is an integrated electric energy corporation. The Company supplies a range of energy solutions, including energy cogeneration, hydro electric, and renewable energy facilities.

