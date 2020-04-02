Ameresco Inc-A Up 27.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC) on November 12th, 2019 at $15.92. In approximately 3 months, Ameresco Inc-A has returned 27.45% as of today's recent price of $20.29.

Ameresco Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.48 and a 52-week low of $13.11 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $20.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 1.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ameresco Inc. is an integrated electric energy corporation. The Company supplies a range of energy solutions, including energy cogeneration, hydro electric, and renewable energy facilities.

