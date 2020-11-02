Ameren Corp Shares Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AEE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) on December 20th, 2019 at $76.26. In approximately 2 months, Ameren Corp has returned 10.35% as of today's recent price of $84.15.

Ameren Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.29 and a 52-week low of $68.26 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $84.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers electricity, and distributes natural gas to customers in Missouri and Illinois.

