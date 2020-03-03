Amerco Has Returned 3.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UHAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) on February 6th, 2020 at $347.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Amerco has returned 3.66% as of today's recent price of $335.03.

Over the past year, Amerco has traded in a range of $295.82 to $426.50 and is now at $335.03, 13% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

AMERCO operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers rental of trucks, trailers, and self storage space, as well as provides property and casualty and life insurance products. AMERCO also sells boxes, tapes, and other moving and self-storage products and services to 'do-it-yourself' moving and storage customers .

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amerco.

Log in and add Amerco (UHAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.