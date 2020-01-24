Amer Woodmark Co Shares Up 26.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMWD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Woodmark Co (NASDAQ:AMWD) on October 4th, 2019 at $90.82. In approximately 4 months, Amer Woodmark Co has returned 26.63% as of today's recent price of $115.00.

Amer Woodmark Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.60 and a 52-week low of $65.46 and are now trading 76% above that low price at $115.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers a wide variety of cabinet lines differing by design, material, and finishes. American Woodmark's products are sold throughout the United States through independent distributors and directly to home centers, builders, and home manufacturers.

