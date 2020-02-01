Amer Woodmark Co Shares Up 15.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMWD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Woodmark Co (NASDAQ:AMWD) on October 4th, 2019 at $90.82. In approximately 3 months, Amer Woodmark Co has returned 15.50% as of today's recent price of $104.89.

Over the past year, Amer Woodmark Co has traded in a range of $54.01 to $109.31 and is now at $104.89, 94% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers a wide variety of cabinet lines differing by design, material, and finishes. American Woodmark's products are sold throughout the United States through independent distributors and directly to home centers, builders, and home manufacturers.

