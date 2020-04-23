Amer Vanguard Up 0.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AVD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) on March 31st, 2020 at $14.31. In approximately 3 weeks, Amer Vanguard has returned 0.03% as of today's recent price of $14.31.

Over the past year, Amer Vanguard has traded in a range of $11.35 to $19.60 and is now at $14.31, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

American Vanguard Corporation manufactures and formulates agricultural chemicals for crop, human, and animal health protection. The Company offers insecticides, fungicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants. American Vanguard serves customers in the State of California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amer Vanguard shares.

