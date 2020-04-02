Amer Supercondtr Shares Down 14.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AMSC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Supercondtr (NASDAQ:AMSC) on December 5th, 2019 at $7.51. In approximately 2 months, Amer Supercondtr has returned 14.32% as of today's recent price of $6.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Supercondtr share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.12 and a high of $16.44 and are now at $6.39, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

American Superconductor Corporation, doing business AMSC, generates renewable energy. The Company offers electric control systems, generators and drivetrains, power converters, and utility voltage solutions, as well as other related products. AMSC serves clients worldwide.

