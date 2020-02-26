Amer States Wate Up 3.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer States Wate (NYSE:AWR) on December 6th, 2019 at $86.64. In approximately 3 months, Amer States Wate has returned 3.10% as of today's recent price of $89.32.

Amer States Wate share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.67 and a 52-week low of $67.52 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $89.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

American States Water Company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water. The Company also distributes electricity in one community. American States operates within various customer service areas in California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amer States Wate shares.

Log in and add Amer States Wate (AWR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.