Amer Software-A Shares Down 3.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AMSWA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Software-A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on December 2nd, 2019 at $15.59. In approximately 2 months, Amer Software-A has returned 3.91% as of today's recent price of $14.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Software-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.11 and are now at $14.98, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports application software solutions and services. The Company's software and services support operations over intranets, extranets, client, servers, and the internet. American Software serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amer Software-A.

Log in and add Amer Software-A (AMSWA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.