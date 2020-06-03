Amer Natl Bnkshs Has Returned 21.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Natl Bnkshs (NASDAQ:AMNB) on January 22nd, 2020 at $37.23. In approximately 1 month, Amer Natl Bnkshs has returned 21.77% as of today's recent price of $29.12.

Amer Natl Bnkshs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.50 and a 52-week low of $28.06 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $29.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

American National Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides a variety of commercial bank services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, and trust services. American National operates in Virginia and North Carolina.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amer Natl Bnkshs.

Log in and add Amer Natl Bnkshs (AMNB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.