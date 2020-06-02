Amer Natl Bnkshs Down 4.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AMNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Natl Bnkshs (NASDAQ:AMNB) on January 22nd, 2020 at $37.23. In approximately 2 weeks, Amer Natl Bnkshs has returned 3.96% as of today's recent price of $35.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Natl Bnkshs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.51 and a high of $41.50 and are now at $36.33, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

American National Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides a variety of commercial bank services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, and trust services. American National operates in Virginia and North Carolina.

