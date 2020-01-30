Amer Equity Invt Down 7.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AEL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL) on January 15th, 2020 at $28.97. In approximately 2 weeks, Amer Equity Invt has returned 7.28% as of today's recent price of $26.86.

Amer Equity Invt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.57 and a 52-week low of $20.16 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $26.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company develops, markets, issues, and administers annuities and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. The Company is a full-service underwriter of an array of annuity and insurance products, and is licensed to sell its products throughout the United States.

