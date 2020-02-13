Amer Axle & Mfg Shares Up 12.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AXL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL) on October 28th, 2019 at $9.21. In approximately 4 months, Amer Axle & Mfg has returned 12.60% as of today's recent price of $10.37.

Over the past year, Amer Axle & Mfg has traded in a range of $5.86 to $17.20 and is now at $10.37, 77% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a global Tier-One automotive supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems and related components for light trucks, SUVs, passenger cars, crossover, and commercial vehicles. In addition to locations in the North America, AAM also has offices or facilities in Europe, Asia and South America.

