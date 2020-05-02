Amedisys Inc Shares Up 41.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) on October 15th, 2019 at $131.27. In approximately 4 months, Amedisys Inc has returned 40.99% as of today's recent price of $185.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amedisys Inc have traded between a low of $106.65 and a high of $185.80 and are now at $185.07, which is 74% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Amedisys, Inc. is a multi-regional provider of alternate-site health care services. The Company offers home health care nursing, home infusion therapy, and ambulatory surgery centers. Amedisys operates offices within a network of subsidiaries in the southern and southeastern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amedisys Inc shares.

Log in and add Amedisys Inc (AMED) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.