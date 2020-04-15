Amedisys Inc Has Returned 15.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) on March 19th, 2020 at $174.13. In approximately 4 weeks, Amedisys Inc has returned 15.37% as of today's recent price of $200.89.

Amedisys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $206.10 and a 52-week low of $106.65 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $200.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Amedisys, Inc. is a multi-regional provider of alternate-site health care services. The Company offers home health care nursing, home infusion therapy, and ambulatory surgery centers. Amedisys operates offices within a network of subsidiaries in the southern and southeastern United States.

