Amedisys Inc Up 36.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) on October 15th, 2019 at $131.27. In approximately 3 months, Amedisys Inc has returned 36.35% as of today's recent price of $178.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amedisys Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $184.78 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Amedisys, Inc. is a multi-regional provider of alternate-site health care services. The Company offers home health care nursing, home infusion therapy, and ambulatory surgery centers. Amedisys operates offices within a network of subsidiaries in the southern and southeastern United States.

