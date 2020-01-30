Amdocs Ltd Up 22.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DOX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) on May 15th, 2019 at $59.80. In approximately 9 months, Amdocs Ltd has returned 22.65% as of today's recent price of $73.34.

Amdocs Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.00 and a 52-week low of $53.04 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $73.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Amdocs Limited provides product-driven information system solutions to major telecommunications companies in the United States and internationally. The Company provides integrated customer care and billing systems for wireless and wireline network operators and service providers, as well as for companies that offer multiple service packages.

