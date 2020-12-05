Amdocs Ltd Up 16.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DOX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) on March 26th, 2020 at $54.11. In approximately 2 months, Amdocs Ltd has returned 16.66% as of today's recent price of $63.12.

Over the past year, Amdocs Ltd has traded in a range of $44.05 to $77.29 and is now at $63.12, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Amdocs Limited provides product-driven information system solutions to major telecommunications companies in the United States and internationally. The Company provides integrated customer care and billing systems for wireless and wireline network operators and service providers, as well as for companies that offer multiple service packages.

