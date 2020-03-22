Amc Networks-A Shares Down 34.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AMCX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) on January 24th, 2020 at $37.86. In approximately 2 months, Amc Networks-A has returned 34.68% as of today's recent price of $24.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Amc Networks-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.83 and a high of $61.05 and are now at $27.34, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.51% lower and 3.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

AMC Networks Inc. operates as a holding company which produces independent films and original programming through its subsidiaries. The Company broadcasts and distributes its content on television, through online streaming services and on mobile platforms.

