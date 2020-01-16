Amc Entertainmen Has Returned 30.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) on October 2nd, 2019 at $10.23. In approximately 4 months, Amc Entertainmen has returned 30.46% as of today's recent price of $7.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Amc Entertainmen share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.35 and a high of $17.07 and are now at $7.11, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides theatrical exhibition services. AMC Entertainment offers movie theaters in the United states, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amc Entertainmen.

Log in and add Amc Entertainmen (AMC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.