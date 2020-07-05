Amber Road Inc Shares Up 35.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMBR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) on May 8th, 2019 at $9.62. In approximately 12 months, Amber Road Inc has returned 35.73% as of today's recent price of $13.05.

Amber Road Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.06 and a 52-week low of $9.35 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $13.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Amber Road, Inc. operates as a management software provider. The Company develops single platforms to automate and streamline global trades. Amber Road offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amber Road Inc shares.

