Amber Road Inc Has Returned 35.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMBR)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) on May 8th, 2019 at $9.62. In approximately 11 months, Amber Road Inc has returned 35.73% as of today's recent price of $13.05.

Over the past year, Amber Road Inc has traded in a range of $8.41 to $13.06 and is now at $13.05, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Amber Road, Inc. operates as a management software provider. The Company develops single platforms to automate and streamline global trades. Amber Road offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amber Road Inc shares.

