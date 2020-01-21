Amber Road Inc Has Returned 35.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMBR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) on May 8th, 2019 at $9.62. In approximately 9 months, Amber Road Inc has returned 35.73% as of today's recent price of $13.05.

Over the past year, Amber Road Inc has traded in a range of $8.10 to $13.06 and is now at $13.05, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amber Road, Inc. operates as a management software provider. The Company develops single platforms to automate and streamline global trades. Amber Road offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide.

