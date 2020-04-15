Ambarella Inc Has Returned 4.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMBA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) on March 24th, 2020 at $45.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Ambarella Inc has returned 4.36% as of today's recent price of $47.32.

Ambarella Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.59 and a 52-week low of $36.02 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $47.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ambarella Inc shares.

Log in and add Ambarella Inc (AMBA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.