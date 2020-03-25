Ambac Financial Has Returned 49.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $20.80. In approximately 4 weeks, Ambac Financial has returned 49.46% as of today's recent price of $10.51.

Ambac Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.80 and a 52-week low of $8.74 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $10.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a holding company provides financial guarantee, insurance, and financial management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, insures municipal and structured finance obligations. Ambac provides investment agreements, interest rate swaps, investment management advisory, and cash management services to states and municipalities.

