Ambac Financial Has Returned 40.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $20.80. In approximately 1 month, Ambac Financial has returned 40.66% as of today's recent price of $12.34.

Over the past year, Ambac Financial has traded in a range of $8.74 to $22.80 and is now at $12.34, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 3.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a holding company provides financial guarantee, insurance, and financial management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, insures municipal and structured finance obligations. Ambac provides investment agreements, interest rate swaps, investment management advisory, and cash management services to states and municipalities.

