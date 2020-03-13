Amag Pharmaceuti Down 40.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AMAG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amag Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:AMAG) on January 27th, 2020 at $9.52. In approximately 2 months, Amag Pharmaceuti has returned 40.28% as of today's recent price of $5.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Amag Pharmaceuti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.49 and a high of $13.52 and are now at $5.68, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, utilizes its proprietary nanoparticle technology for the development and commercialization of therapeutic iron compounds to treat anemia and novel imaging agents to aid in the diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

