Amag Pharmaceuti Up 13.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMAG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amag Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:AMAG) on March 26th, 2020 at $6.93. In approximately 4 weeks, Amag Pharmaceuti has returned 13.20% as of today's recent price of $7.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Amag Pharmaceuti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.41 and a high of $13.52 and are now at $7.84, 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, utilizes its proprietary nanoparticle technology for the development and commercialization of therapeutic iron compounds to treat anemia and novel imaging agents to aid in the diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

