Altra Industrial Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) on October 21st, 2019 at $28.55. In approximately 3 months, Altra Industrial has returned 26.26% as of today's recent price of $36.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altra Industrial have traded between a low of $23.89 and a high of $38.15 and are now at $36.04, which is 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The Company offers products such as industrial clutches and brakes, enclosed gear drives, open gearing, couplings, engineered bearing assemblies, linear components, and other related products.

