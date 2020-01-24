Altra Industrial Has Returned 23.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) on October 21st, 2019 at $28.55. In approximately 3 months, Altra Industrial has returned 23.33% as of today's recent price of $35.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Altra Industrial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.89 and a high of $38.15 and are now at $35.21, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The Company offers products such as industrial clutches and brakes, enclosed gear drives, open gearing, couplings, engineered bearing assemblies, linear components, and other related products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Altra Industrial shares.

Log in and add Altra Industrial (AIMC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.