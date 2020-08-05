Alteryx Inc Shares (AYX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alteryx Inc (:AYX) on April 23rd, 2020 at $112.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Alteryx Inc has returned 8.97% as of today's recent price of $122.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alteryx Inc have traded between a low of $75.17 and a high of $160.11 and are now at $122.50, which is 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 1.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

