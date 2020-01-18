Alphabet Inc-A Shares Up 32.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GOOGL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on June 20th, 2019 at $1,114.86. In approximately 7 months, Alphabet Inc-A has returned 32.71% as of today's recent price of $1,479.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $1480.55 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 1.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alphabet Inc-A shares.

