Alphabet Inc-C Shares Up 32.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GOOG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) on June 18th, 2019 at $1,107.69. In approximately 7 months, Alphabet Inc-C has returned 32.41% as of today's recent price of $1,466.71.

Alphabet Inc-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1503.21 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alphabet Inc-C shares.

