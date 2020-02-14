Alphabet Inc-C Has Returned 37.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GOOG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) on June 18th, 2019 at $1,107.69. In approximately 8 months, Alphabet Inc-C has returned 36.95% as of today's recent price of $1,517.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1025.00 and a high of $1529.63 and are now at $1517.01, 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

