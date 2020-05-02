Alphabet Inc-C Has Returned 29.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GOOG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) on June 18th, 2019 at $1,107.69. In approximately 8 months, Alphabet Inc-C has returned 29.66% as of today's recent price of $1,436.27.

Over the past year, Alphabet Inc-C has traded in a range of $1025.00 to $1503.21 and is now at $1436.27, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alphabet Inc-C shares.

