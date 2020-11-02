Alphabet Inc-A Up 36.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GOOGL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on June 20th, 2019 at $1,114.86. In approximately 8 months, Alphabet Inc-A has returned 36.26% as of today's recent price of $1,519.06.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1513.78 and a 52-week low of $1027.03 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $1519.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

