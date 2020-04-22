Alon Usa Energy Shares Up 9.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ALJ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alon Usa Energy (:ALJ) on April 28th, 2017 at $12.17. In approximately 36 months, Alon Usa Energy has returned 9.45% as of today's recent price of $13.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Alon Usa Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.86 and a high of $13.97 and are now at $13.32, 127% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alon USA Energy, Inc. refines and markets petroleum products. The Company provides asphalt, emulsions, cutbacks, and tire rubber products. Alon USA Energy serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alon Usa Energy shares.

Log in and add Alon Usa Energy (ALJ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.